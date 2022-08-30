Students back on UArizona campus brings rush to local businesses

TUCSON (KVOA) — University of Arizona students are back in class and campus isn't the only place getting busier. Businesses in the area are feeling the impact of that big wave of students.
"This is our busiest time of year, this particular semester, because the summer's you have to get through with hardly any business," said Emily Brown from Posner's Art Store.
Emily Brown says Posner's Art Store is so busy at the start of the school year, she's come back to work even though she's retired.
"Retiring from a small business, you're just pretending," said Brown. "You want to think you're gonna retire but I've obviously not."
Brown says 95 percent of the store's sales are to students. And after a quiet summer, she's thrilled school has started again.
"Oh my gosh, just having people walking back and forth and coming in the store. You know, in the summer it's hot and before school starts, everybody just wants to stay in," said Brown.
"I love seeing my friends on this strip and I love eating here. This is definitely one of the reasons I chose this campus is because like this university boulevard is awesome," said Lindsey Lambert, a student at the UArizona.
Fourth Avenue is another popular student spot.
"Last week, the kids moved in so we had a bunch of parents come in, shop for themselves, shop for the kids," said Kanasha Smith.
Smith works at Creations on Fourth Avenue, where business is also picking-up.
"First day of school so you saw a few girls come in after class, so majority of our customers are students, not gonna lie," said Smith.