Strong to severe storms today...

After an active afternoon and evening yesterday, most of us are waking up dry. It's going to be another busy afternoon with scattered to widespread showers and storms, some of which will be strong to severe. Stay storm alert!
Moisture and instability continue to increase and storms could pack a punch this afternoon. The biggest threats will be damaging wind, small hail and heavy rainfall. Isolated flash flooding will be possible in vulnerable spots like burn scars or flood prone areas. Some storms will produce 1.5" to 2.5" of rainfall therefore a Flood Watch is in effect until 11 PM tonight for all of Southeastern Arizona. Remember to always turn around when you encounter a flooded roadway or wash.
Temperatures will be impacted with highs only warming into the low today. We'll have an opportunity for scattered thunderstorms tomorrow with highs in the mid 90s but then drier air will work its way into Arizona by the weekend and temperatures will begin to climb into the mid to upper 90s.
- Today: Showers and storms likely (70%). High: 92°
- Tonight: Scattered showers and storms (50%->20%). Low: 71°
- Tomorrow: Scattered showers and storms (40%). High: 94°