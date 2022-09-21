 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A storm system will bring an increased risk for flash
flooding from multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms.
Localized rainfall amounts of 1.5" to 2.5" likely from
heavier showers and storms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Strong to severe storms today...

After an active afternoon and evening yesterday, most of us are waking up dry. It's going to be another busy afternoon with scattered to widespread showers and storms, some of which will be strong to severe. Stay storm alert!

Moisture and instability continue to increase and storms could pack a punch this afternoon. The biggest threats will be damaging wind, small hail and heavy rainfall. Isolated flash flooding will be possible in vulnerable spots like burn scars or flood prone areas. Some storms will produce 1.5" to 2.5" of rainfall therefore a Flood Watch is in effect until 11 PM tonight for all of Southeastern Arizona. Remember to always turn around when you encounter a flooded roadway or wash.

Temperatures will be impacted with highs only warming into the low today. We'll have an opportunity for scattered thunderstorms tomorrow with highs in the mid 90s but then drier air will work its way into Arizona by the weekend and temperatures will begin to climb into the mid to upper 90s.

  • Today: Showers and storms likely (70%). High: 92°
  • Tonight: Scattered showers and storms (50%->20%). Low: 71°
  • Tomorrow: Scattered showers and storms (40%). High: 94°

