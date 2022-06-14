Stray dog caught in gorilla enclosure at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

SAN DIEGO (NBC News) — A stray dog that found its way into a gorilla enclosure at San Diego Zoo Safari Park on Sunday afternoon has been captured.
Zoo staff noticed the canine and the gorilla sizing each other up.
Onlookers tried to coax the pup out of the enclosure. But instead, the pup ran across the enclosure, passing the gorilla.
The gorilla was removed from the enclosure which allowed officers with the San Diego County Humane Society to safely enter and get the dog out.
The dog has been identified as a male shepherd and was given the name of "Mighty Joe Young" by caregivers.
They hope the rightful owners will come forward to take the dog home soon.