Storms on tap by Mother's Day!

It will be a warm end to the work week with highs in the low 90s! Expect tons of sunshine and a light breeze this afternoon and then a big warm up is in store for Mother's Day weekend and a chance for storms too!
An area of low pressure is developing to the southwest and that will help bring a decent amount of moisture to Southeastern Arizona this weekend and into next week! The best chance for thunderstorms on Saturday will be near the New Mexico border with better coverage on Sunday from Tucson eastward. This trend will continue into the new work week with a chance for daily thunderstorms and light rainfall! At this time trace to 0.25" will be possible from Tucson to the south and east.
Impacts include strong, gusty wind from thunderstorms, blowing dust, small hail, and lightning could potentially spark new wildfires. A couple of severe storms can't be completely ruled out! Be sure to listen out for thunder if you have any outdoor plans as well. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!
- Today: Sunny and warm. High: 90°
- Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 58°
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 95°