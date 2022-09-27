Storms mainly south and west!

Parts of Southeastern Arizona will see isolated to scattered storms again this afternoon but mainly to the south and west of Tucson. Coverage will increase tomorrow and Thursday before we dry out this weekend! Thankfully temperatures continue to drop as the week goes on...
We're waking up dry with temperatures mainly in the 60s and 70s! Highs will push back into the upper 90s this afternoon and it will be breezy again with gusts around 25-30 mph.
Areas to the south and west of Tucson have the best chance for storms today including Santa Cruz County and South Central Pima County near the International Border. Then we'll see an uptick in Monsoon moisture tomorrow and Thursday mainly from Tucson to the south and west. Biggest threats will be heavy rain and gusty wind where stronger storms develop.
Temperatures will cool down too with highs only pushing into the low 90s Thursday through Saturday, which is right around average for this time of year! We'll dry out this upcoming weekend as the Monsoon officially comes to an end on Friday. Highs will push into the mid 90s.
- Today: Mostly sunny and warm (10%). High: 97°
- Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Low: 72°
- Tomorrow: Isolated storms otherwise partly cloudy (20%). High: 96°