Storms every day this week...

We're waking up to a clear sky this morning and the sunshine will help fuel storms later on this morning and into the afternoon! Storm coverage continues to be higher to the south and east of Tucson but we should get in on some action later today...
The best chance for storms continues to be for the higher terrain and to the east of Tucson with a 50% to 60% chance. That includes Cochise, Graham and Greenlee Counties. Storms will be more isolated to scattered from Tucson to the south and west.
Storms will fire up during the early afternoon and some could linger past sunset once again. Scattered storms are on tap each afternoon the rest of the week with a slight uptick the second half of the work week. Rainfall totals today will be higher farther east with 0.10-0.25" inches possible. Totals will be lighter to the west with trace amounts to 0.10". The biggest impacts continue to be frequent lightning, damaging wind, blowing dust, and heavy rain at times. We'll continue to keep a close eye on recently burned areas as flash flooding, debris flow and erratic wind will be a concern in those spots.
Storm coverage ramps up starting tomorrow with more of the same through the weekend! Continue to stay storm alert each afternoon and download our mobile weather app!
- Today: Isolated storms during the early afternoon (20%). High: 102°
- Tonight: Scattered storms then partly cloudy and warm (40%). Low: 75°
- Tomorrow: Scattered afternoon/evening storms (50%). High: 103°