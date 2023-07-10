Storms each day this week!

The Monsoon is ramping up this week with a chance for storms each afternoon especially from Tucson to the south and east!
The Excessive Heat Warning has been cancelled in Southeastern Arizona thanks to the significant increase in moisture. As you head out the door, you'll be able to smell and feel that moisture, especially from Tucson to the south and east. Temperatures have not dropped as much this morning as a result so expect 70s and 80s as you head out the door. While we're off to a warmer start this morning, temperatures will not climb as much thanks to the increase in humidity! Highs today will only push a couple degrees above normal with temperatures in the warmest spots pushing to around 104°/105° this afternoon. Expect highs in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s to the south and east.
The best chance for storms will be from Tucson to the south and east this afternoon and evening. Storms will start to fire up during the early afternoon across Santa Cruz and Cochise County! The biggest impacts will be lightning, gusty outflows, blowing dust and brief downpours. Expect more of the same each afternoon this week so stay storm alert and download our mobile weather app!
- Today: Few PM storms (30%). High: 104°
- Tonight: Few storms this evening then partly cloudy (30%). Low: 78°
- Tomorrow: Scattered PM storms (40%). High: 105°