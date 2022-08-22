Storms each day this week...

After the busiest Monsoon weekend so far, we're still expecting storms each afternoon this week. The best chance today will be to the south and east of Tucson and flooding will still be a threat thanks to the saturated soils from over the weekend...
Storms lasted well into the overnight hours in far Western Pima County but we're all waking up dry now. Temperatures are starting out in the 60s and 70s with highs pushing into the low 90s this afternoon, which is warmer than the weekend but still well below normal! We have plenty of moisture and instability to work with this afternoon where we'll see storms develop over the high terrain to the south and east of Tucson and in the White Mountains. Storms will make their way southwestward this afternoon. Expect most of the activity to favor Santa Cruz and Cochise County but Pima County will still get a small bite.
We'll have an opportunity for storms every single afternoon this week and at this time, Wednesday looks like it will have the best coverage. The rest of the week, expect isolated to scattered storms. Rivers, washes, and creeks are flowing from the weekend and any additional rain will elevate the flooding and flash flooding threat so continue to stay storm alert.
- Today: A few PM showers and storms (30%). High: 92°
- Tonight: Few showers and storms before 11 PM (30%). Low: 72°
- Tomorrow: Scattered showers and storms (40%). High: 96°