Storm Recap for Tuesday!

4Warn Weather: Here's a recap of Tuesday's (7/11) active afternoon!
Storms began to develop during the early afternoon over the high terrain and heavily favored Santa Cruz and Cochise County. Rainfall totals were impressive for parts of Southeastern Arizona including a whopping 2.76" at Long Park, which is located in the Chiricahua Mountains near Fly's Peak!
One thunderstorm was severe Southwest of Bisbee as it was capable of producing wind gusts around 60 mph and hail up to an inch in diameter! It also produced over 100 lightning strikes!
Most of us stayed dry in Tucson but Mt Lemmon, the Eastside, Corona de Tucson and Vail all picked up some rain! There were even a few road closures do to flooding, which will be a huge threat as the Monsoon intensifies. Remember to always turn around, don't drown. Click here for some reminders!
Here's a look at rainfall totals across Southeastern Arizona! Areas around the Nogales International Airport picked up some rainfall but, unfortunately, nothing was measured at the airport itself, which is the official rain gauge for Nogales. Most of Cochise County did well with the exception of Willcox but there will be another opportunity for storms later this afternoon and evening so stay storm alert and head here for the details.