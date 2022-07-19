Storm coverage shifting...

The best chance for storms this afternoon and evening will be to the south and east of Tucson but isolated storms will still be possible to the west. Expect more of the same over the next couple of days and then coverage increases this weekend with a drop in temperatures...finally!
Temperatures remain hot through the work week with highs ranging between 104° and 106°. We can thank high pressure for the hot temperatures, which is centered near the 4 Corners Region. That will not only heat us up but it will bring a steady flow of moisture into Southeastern Arizona and the best chance for storms will be to the south and east of Tucson starting today. This includes Nogales, Rio Rico, Patagonia, Sierra Vista, Bisbee and Douglas as well as the White Mountains. The biggest impacts will be heavy rain leading to isolated flash flooding, damaging wind, small hail and blowing dust. Some isolated storms are still possible in Tucson so continue to stay storm alert.
By the weekend, high pressure will be moving eastward and this will allow temperatures to back off a bit. Highs will drop to near 100 in the hottest spots by Saturday and possibly the mid to upper 90s by the end of the weekend. The position of the high will also draw in more moisture so that means better storm coverage starting this weekend with scattered to widespread storms on tap. Stay tuned for more details and impacts!
- Today: Hot, isolated PM storms. High: 105°
- Tonight: Isolated storms before 11 PM (20%). Low: 80°
- Tomorrow: Hot, isolated PM storms (20%). High: 103°