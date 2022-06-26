Storm chances increase for Saturday

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tropical moisture moving into the region will make for more active weather Sunday and Monday. Coverage is looking scattered to widespread so if you have outdoor plans, keep that in mind.
Flooding and wind gusts around 40 to 50 mph will be the biggest impacts over the next several days. Other impacts include small hail, blowing dust and lightning. We'll continue to keep a close eye on recently burned areas as flash flooding, debris flow and erratic wind will be a concern in those spots. Continue to stay storm alert each afternoon and download our mobile weather app!
Expect daily rounds of thunderstorms each afternoon for the next seven days. Storm coverage will change each day so don't expect rain at your place every day. Thanks to the active Monsoon, temperatures will continue to sit right around if not below average over the next seven days with overnight lows mainly in the 60s and 70s.
- Today: Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. High: 98°
- Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76°
- Tomorrow: Partly cloudy then mostly cloudy with a 60% of showers and thunderstorms. High: 97°