Storm Alert: EXTREME

Flash flooding will be the biggest threat today! Stay storm alert and remember to ALWAYS turn around, don't drown!
Storm alert is extreme today due to a favorable environment for strong to severe storms, which could produce flash flooding, damaging wind, and large hail. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of Southeastern Arizona until 12 AM early tomorrow morning. Flash flooding happens VERY quickly and downstream from where thunderstorms develop. Never drive through a flooded roadway or wash!
This active Monsoon pattern will continue through Saturday with widespread thunderstorms looking likely today. Tomorrow's activity will be dependent on what happens today. Leftover cloud cover could limit heating and any "overworked" areas could also stay on the dry side tomorrow. If we clear the debris clouds out fast enough, expect another round of scattered storms tomorrow afternoon.
We'll dry out early next week as an area of low pressure near the California Coast passes by to the north of us, shutting down the Monsoon for Labor Day and through at least midweek next week. The good news is that this system will bring "cooler" temperatures with highs only warming into the 80s and mid to upper 90s!
- Today: Strong storms are likely (90%). Highs: 86°
- Tonight: Storms likely before midnight (70%). Low: 72°
- Tomorrow: Scattered afternoon storms (40%). Highs: 90°