Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY FOR
STRONG GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND A VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE
DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, 153, AND
154...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM MST Friday.

* AFFECTED AREA...The eastern two thirds of fire weather zone 150
and all of fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From Friday morning through Friday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 14 percent valleys and 10 to 17
percent mountains.

* IMPACTS...Due to these weather conditions and the extreme
dryness of the fuels, any fires that develop or are ongoing
will have the potential to spread rapidly and resist control
efforts.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Stone Avenue near Sixth Street will be closed for 3 months for roadwork

  Updated
  • 0
road project

TUCSON (KVOA) - Road construction downtown is about to ramp up during summer and a major intersection will make it difficult for many to get into downtown. 

One of the major entrances into downtown through Stone Avenue is about to close for the summer for a large road construction project.

Thanks to a recent road project getting around this hurdle will be easier than you think. 

"This is the new alignment of Stone avenue and Sixth Street and this will allow those motorists from the north near speedway to divert around the closure as well as those coming from the east on Sixth Street," Erica Frazelle with the Tucson Department of Transportation said.

Download PDF DL_Stone_6thSt Closure Map_5.2022.pdf

A large part of what is now Sixth Street will be permanently closed but a new Sixth Street will connect that road with Stone avenue. That portion of the road will be opened this weekend.

Another part of Sixth Street will take even longer to complete.

Download PDF Dtn Access Map_5.23.22
"The closure of Sixth Street is scheduled to be in place for 18 months so the cruise can construct the underpass for the Union Pacific railroad tracks," Frazelle said. "Before they do that, they must construct a shoo fly which will be new railroad tracks." 

