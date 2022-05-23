Stone Avenue near Sixth Street will be closed for 3 months for roadwork starting Monday

TUCSON (KVOA) - Road construction downtown is about to ramp up during summer and a major intersection will make it difficult for many to get into downtown.
Starting Monday, one of the major entrances into downtown through Stone Avenue will close for the summer for a large road construction project.
Thanks to a recent road project getting around this hurdle will be easier than you think.
"This is the new alignment of Stone avenue and Sixth Street and this will allow those motorists from the north near speedway to divert around the closure as well as those coming from the east on Sixth Street," Erica Frazelle with the Tucson Department of Transportation said.
A large part of what is now Sixth Street will be permanently closed, but a new Sixth Street will connect that road with Stone Avenue. That portion of the road will be opened this weekend.
Another part of Sixth Street will take even longer to complete.