Stoll finds victory in Tucson

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST MONDAY FOR
STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND LOW FUEL MOISTURES FOR
OLDER FUELS...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MST Monday. This
replaces the Fire Weather Watch.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 151, 152 and southeast
portions of zone 150. This includes elevations below 5500 feet
from eastern Pinal and Pima counties eastward to the New Mexico
line.

* TIMING...11 am to 8 pm MST Monday.

* WINDS...Southwest 20-foot winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50
mph. Isolated higher gusts possible.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 11 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM MST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
Higher gusts in the mountains.

* WHERE...For all of Southeast Arizona.

* WHEN...From 2 PM to 11 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility for motorists.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Stoll finds victory in Tucson

Sewailo was Gigi Stoll's home course in college at UA and she used that to her advantage this week on the Epson Tour

  • Updated
  • 0

RECAP: The Wildcat national champion hit an incredible shot on the 17th hole to set up her first professional golf victory.

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Gigi Stoll is a professional golf champion for the first time.

The 2018 UA team national champion hit the shot of her life, an approach on No. 17 at Sewailo Golf Club that rolled to within a foot of the cup. She tapped in for birdie and made par on No. 18 to win the Casino del Sol Classic by one shot over Natasha Oon.

It's her first Epson Tour victory in her fifth season playing on the LPGA developmental circuit.

Once again on Sunday it looked like it was going to be easy and then it wasn't.

Stoll birdied six of the first 12 holes to build a four-shot lead.

But she watched that lead quickly evaporate down the stretch thanks to bogeys on the Par 3 13th and 15th holes and a fierce charge by Oon, Lindsey McCurdy and Clariss Guce who combined for 13 birdies on the back nine.

Stoll and Oon were tied at 13-under when Stoll stepped to the 17th tee and hit a great drive down the middle of the fairway to setup her perfect approach.

She faced a long two-putt on No. 18 to secure the win but did so and followed by hugging her friend and college teammate Haley Moore with whom she played with on both Saturday and Sunday.

Moore started the day tied for 2nd (-9) and finished tied for 13th (-5) for her best showing on the Epson Tour.

Stoll pocketed a $30,000 check for her victory. She played the tournament in Tucson after failing to qualify for this week's LPGA's Los Angeles Open.

The Portland, Oregon native has played in both LPGA Monday qualifiers so far this season. Golfers must finish Top 2 to make it into the event.

Stoll finished 40th in the qualifier for the Drive On Championship up at Superstition Mountain in Gold Canyon and tied for 7th in L.A.

Gigi Stoll (23) tees off on 17 at Sewailo 2

Gigi Stoll birdied the 17th hole at Sewailo Golf Club on Sunday and held on to win the Casino del Sol Classic

WILDCAT SCORECARD

  • (1st) (-14) Gigi Stoll '18 ($30,000)
  • (t13th) (-5) Haley Moore '18 ($3,274)
  • (Cut) (+4) Bianca Pagdanganan '19 ($0)
  • (Cut) (+14) Therese Warner '21 ($0)

PAST CHAMPIONS (288)

  • (2023) Gigi Stoll (274) (-14)
  • (2022) Andrea Lee (270) (-18)
  • (2021) Ruixin Lin (273) (-15)

Copyright 2023 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you