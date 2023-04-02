Stoll finds victory in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Gigi Stoll is a professional golf champion for the first time.
The 2018 UA team national champion hit the shot of her life, an approach on No. 17 at Sewailo Golf Club that rolled to within a foot of the cup. She tapped in for birdie and made par on No. 18 to win the Casino del Sol Classic by one shot over Natasha Oon.
It's her first Epson Tour victory in her fifth season playing on the LPGA developmental circuit.
Once again on Sunday it looked like it was going to be easy and then it wasn't.
Stoll birdied six of the first 12 holes to build a four-shot lead.
But she watched that lead quickly evaporate down the stretch thanks to bogeys on the Par 3 13th and 15th holes and a fierce charge by Oon, Lindsey McCurdy and Clariss Guce who combined for 13 birdies on the back nine.
Stoll and Oon were tied at 13-under when Stoll stepped to the 17th tee and hit a great drive down the middle of the fairway to setup her perfect approach.
She faced a long two-putt on No. 18 to secure the win but did so and followed by hugging her friend and college teammate Haley Moore with whom she played with on both Saturday and Sunday.
Moore started the day tied for 2nd (-9) and finished tied for 13th (-5) for her best showing on the Epson Tour.
Stoll pocketed a $30,000 check for her victory. She played the tournament in Tucson after failing to qualify for this week's LPGA's Los Angeles Open.
The Portland, Oregon native has played in both LPGA Monday qualifiers so far this season. Golfers must finish Top 2 to make it into the event.
Stoll finished 40th in the qualifier for the Drive On Championship up at Superstition Mountain in Gold Canyon and tied for 7th in L.A.
WILDCAT SCORECARD
- (1st) (-14) Gigi Stoll '18 ($30,000)
- (t13th) (-5) Haley Moore '18 ($3,274)
- (Cut) (+4) Bianca Pagdanganan '19 ($0)
- (Cut) (+14) Therese Warner '21 ($0)
PAST CHAMPIONS (288)
- (2023) Gigi Stoll (274) (-14)
- (2022) Andrea Lee (270) (-18)
- (2021) Ruixin Lin (273) (-15)