Staying safe on the roads during cold weather

TUCSON (KVOA) — As temperatures drop, there are some important reminders to help you stay safe on the roads.
Reaching those temperatures below freezing, if you notice your windows start to frost, Tucson auto shop, JT Automotive has some advice.
"Let your car warm up, whether it's new or old, for 15 to 10 minutes, with the defroster on the window. That allows the heater to warm the car up, lets the fluid circulate, and it also takes care of that ice that's on the windows," said Wyndell Townsend with JT Automotive.
Townsend explained that there's a common misconception that adding warm water to a frosted window will help melt it. However, this is not recommended and could cause the glass to shatter. Instead, just let the defrosters do their job.
Tire pressure and oil levels are also something to keep an eye on. When temperatures change so quickly, it can affect your tires and oil, so you should be checking on these before making the drive.
Make sure you're leaving a little extra time in the morning to get all of these things checked and to allow for your car to defrost if needed.