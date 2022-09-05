Staying hot thru midweek!

High pressure will dominate through Wednesday, pushing highs several degrees above average for this time of year! We'll be keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Kay over the next few days. Scattered showers and storms will ramp us as early as Thursday...
Waking up clear this morning with temperatures in the 60s, 70s and low 80s. Highs will push to around 103°/104° for the hottest spots today through Wednesday. It will be breezy at times for your Labor Day as well with gusts around 20-25 mph. The best chance for storms will be up in the White Mountains but most of us stay dry through midweek.
The Eastern Pacific has been active and we're keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Kay, which is expected to move northward along the Western Coast of Mexico over the next few days. We'll see moisture along the International Boarder first and that could begin as early as Thursday evening. Moisture will continue to spread northward through the weekend with the most active day looking like Saturday. Heaviest rainfall totals at this point will be to the west of Tucson. With the increase in storm coverage, temperatures will drop into the low to mid 90s starting on Friday! More details to come as we get closer!
- Labor Day: Sunny and breezy. High: 103°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Low: 73°
- Tomorrow: Hot and mostly sunny. High: 103°