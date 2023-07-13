Staying hot & muggy

 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO
11 PM MST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112 expected. Near record high temperatures, combined with
elevated overnight lows and a bit more humidity will bring
about the dangerously hot conditions this weekend into the
early part of next week.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro
River Valley, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet and Upper
Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From Saturday through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High pressure will move overhead which will
act to suppress the showers and thunderstorms somewhat this
weekend allowing for a return of the very hot temperatures.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Staying hot & muggy

Storm coverage will continue to decrease as we head into the weekend but scattered storms will still impact parts of Southeastern Arizona today and tonight. Biggest threats will be heavy rain, lightning, and strong wind gusts. Stay storm alert!

We are off to another warm and muggy start this morning and parts of Northeastern Pima County are waking up to some showers including the Catalinas. The biggest impact for the commute this morning will be wet roads. Give yourself extra time!

Storms will fire up as early as this afternoon but stronger thunderstorms will be possible this evening and late tonight mainly to the south and east of Tucson including Cochise and Santa Cruz County. Impacts include heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, blowing dust and lightning.

High pressure will move overhead this weekend and that will suppress storms for most and temperatures will heat up! Another Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect starting on Saturday at 6 AM until Monday at 11 PM. Temperatures will range between 105° and 113° across Southeastern Arizona! The warning includes all of Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham and Greenlee County but excludes the Sky Islands. Remember to drink plenty of water, look before you lock and limit your time outdoors between 10 AM and 8 PM.

As we head into early next week, high pressure will make its way to the Four Corners Region and we'll see an uptick in Monsoon storms! Temperatures will fall but we're still set to warm into the low 100s for the next several days. Today will mark the 28th day in a row of highs at or above 100°! The longest streak on record is 39 days set back in 1987, 2005 and 2013. We'll be flirting with this record as we head into late next work week so stay tuned.

  • Today: Few PM storms (30%). High: 106°
  • Tonight: Few storms this evening then partly cloudy (30%). Low: 80°
  • Tomorrow: Hot, isolated PM storms (20%). High: 109°

