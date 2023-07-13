Staying hot & muggy

Storm coverage will continue to decrease as we head into the weekend but scattered storms will still impact parts of Southeastern Arizona today and tonight. Biggest threats will be heavy rain, lightning, and strong wind gusts. Stay storm alert!
We are off to another warm and muggy start this morning and parts of Northeastern Pima County are waking up to some showers including the Catalinas. The biggest impact for the commute this morning will be wet roads. Give yourself extra time!
Storms will fire up as early as this afternoon but stronger thunderstorms will be possible this evening and late tonight mainly to the south and east of Tucson including Cochise and Santa Cruz County. Impacts include heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, blowing dust and lightning.
High pressure will move overhead this weekend and that will suppress storms for most and temperatures will heat up! Another Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect starting on Saturday at 6 AM until Monday at 11 PM. Temperatures will range between 105° and 113° across Southeastern Arizona! The warning includes all of Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham and Greenlee County but excludes the Sky Islands. Remember to drink plenty of water, look before you lock and limit your time outdoors between 10 AM and 8 PM.
As we head into early next week, high pressure will make its way to the Four Corners Region and we'll see an uptick in Monsoon storms! Temperatures will fall but we're still set to warm into the low 100s for the next several days. Today will mark the 28th day in a row of highs at or above 100°! The longest streak on record is 39 days set back in 1987, 2005 and 2013. We'll be flirting with this record as we head into late next work week so stay tuned.
- Today: Few PM storms (30%). High: 106°
- Tonight: Few storms this evening then partly cloudy (30%). Low: 80°
- Tomorrow: Hot, isolated PM storms (20%). High: 109°