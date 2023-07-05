Staying hot all week long...

The Excessive Heat Warning continues until Friday at 9 PM as temperatures climb several degrees above normal! More records are in jeopardy before the weekend as well...
Continue to limit time outside and stay hydrated! If you work outdoors, take frequent breaks in the shade and wear sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for more than 15 to 20 minutes. Never leave kids or pets in your vehicle and remember to protect your dogs paws by keeping them off of hot surfaces during the afternoon hours!
The Excessive Heat Warning includes the lower elevations of Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Graham and Greenlee County. Temperatures will range between 104° and 115°. The heat will be the biggest weather impact all week long and through this weekend! It will also be breezy at times so please remember one less spark, means one less wildfire!
As high pressure centers itself overhead over the next couple of days, all thunderstorm activity will stay south of the border but that will change later this week. As high pressure heads eastward, moisture will slowly work its way back into Southeastern Arizona and we could see a slight uptick in thunderstorm activity to the south and east of Tucson this weekend and a chance here in Tucson early next week. Unfortunately, these storms won't produce much rain as moisture will be slow to increase and dry thunderstorms could spark new wildfires. This threat continues into next week...
- Today: Sunny and very hot. High: 108°
- Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Low: 76°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and very hot. High: 110°