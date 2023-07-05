 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures from
109 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts. Temperatures
will be a bit cooler today and just below excessive heat criteria
most areas before increasing again Thursday through Friday.
However due to the cumulative affect of heat on human bodies, the
warning will be remain in effect through Friday.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest
health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials.
Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions
about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk
during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded
or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be
moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!
Call 9 1 1.

&&

Staying hot all week long...

The Excessive Heat Warning continues until Friday at 9 PM as temperatures climb several degrees above normal! More records are in jeopardy before the weekend as well...

Continue to limit time outside and stay hydrated! If you work outdoors, take frequent breaks in the shade and wear sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for more than 15 to 20 minutes. Never leave kids or pets in your vehicle and remember to protect your dogs paws by keeping them off of hot surfaces during the afternoon hours!

The Excessive Heat Warning includes the lower elevations of Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Graham and Greenlee County. Temperatures will range between 104° and 115°. The heat will be the biggest weather impact all week long and through this weekend! It will also be breezy at times so please remember one less spark, means one less wildfire!

As high pressure centers itself overhead over the next couple of days, all thunderstorm activity will stay south of the border but that will change later this week. As high pressure heads eastward, moisture will slowly work its way back into Southeastern Arizona and we could see a slight uptick in thunderstorm activity to the south and east of Tucson this weekend and a chance here in Tucson early next week. Unfortunately, these storms won't produce much rain as moisture will be slow to increase and dry thunderstorms could spark new wildfires. This threat continues into next week...

  • Today: Sunny and very hot. High: 108°
  • Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Low: 76°
  • Tomorrow: Sunny and very hot. High: 110°

