Staying hot & active...

After hitting 110° yesterday in the hottest spots, temperatures across Southeastern Arizona will be slightly better today but still above normal for this time of year. Continue to limit your time outside and stay storm alert. Isolated to scattered storms are tap each afternoon this week but coverage will vary day to day.
High pressure still has a strong grip on the Southwest but highs won't be as hot as yesterday! Temperatures will push to around 105°/106° this afternoon, which is still a few degrees above normal so remember to look before you lock, stay hydrated and protect your pets as well.
Isolated to scattered storms are on tap every single day this week and into the weekend. Who gets the storms will vary each day but stay storm alert and always check the forecast if you have outdoor plans. This afternoon, the best chance for storms will be from Tucson to the south and east with scattered storms expected in Cochise and Santa Cruz County. The biggest impacts will be lightning, strong wind gusts and blowing dust but the mountains could see some heavy rainfall at times.
- Today: Hot, a few PM storms (30%). High: 105°
- Tonight: A few storms before 11 PM (30%). Low: 80°
- Tomorrow: Hot, isolated PM storms (20%). High: 106°