Staying Dry Today

Today is the first day of Monsoon 2022 but we are staying hot and dry across Southeastern Arizona! BIG warm up tomorrow with highs around 111° to 112° in Tucson so an Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect as a result! Thankfully, Monsoon storms this weekend will "cool" us down and bring some rainfall...
Highs will warm to around 104° for the hottest spots today with tons of sunshine then an Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect tomorrow from 10 AM to 8 PM for the lower elevations of SE Arizona. Highs will warm anywhere between 103° and 113°! Remember to look before you lock, limit your time outside and stay hydrated! If you have to walk your dog during the afternoon, also remember that the asphalt temperature are roughly 50 degrees hotter than the air temperature! Your dog's paw WILL burn if you walk them on asphalt. Please be careful and keep them on grassy surfaces or in the shade!
Monsoon 2022 officially begins today but we'll be dry across Southeastern Arizona but moisture isn't far away! A decent surge will begin to push into Southeastern Arizona tomorrow but the best chance for storms will be near the New Mexico Border. Then, we'll see an uptick in storm action Friday, Saturday and Sunday. At this time, Saturday will be the most active day with heavy rain expected, especially in the mountains. Lower elevations could pick up anywhere between a tenth of an inch and a half an inch of rain from Central Pima County to the east. The Mountains could see over an inch! IF you have any outdoor plans stay storm alert and always check the forecast!
- Today: Monsoon begins! Hot and sunny. High: 104°
- Tonight: Clear and warm. Low: 74°
- Tomorrow: VERY hot with a mostly sunny sky. High: 111°