Staying cool and breezy!

Chilly start with temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s! Highs will warm back into the 50s and 60s this afternoon and it will be breezy once again. Nice warm up on tap for the weekend but it doesn't last...
A system is lingering over New Mexico today and that will bring more gusty wind today and will keep our temperature several degrees below normal. Wind gusts could climb to around 20 to 30 mph especially south and east of Tucson with highs ranging from the upper 50s to the upper 60s. The UA Football game kicks off at 1 PM and temperatures will warm into the mid 60s around that time but thankfully there will be tons of sunshine!
Temperatures will begin to climb this weekend with highs pushing back into the low 70s. Expect tons of sunshine through the weekend then a system will bring cooler temperatures and possibly some showers early next week!
- Today: Cooler and breezy with tons of sunshine. High: 66°
- Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 38°
- Tomorrow: Cold start, cool afternoon. High: 69°