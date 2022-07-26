 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through late Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this week. Excessive
rainfall and runoff problems will be of particular concern
through late Tuesday night.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Staying "cool" and active!

  • Updated
  • 0

The Flash Flood Watch continues for all of Southeastern Arizona through today until 1 AM tomorrow morning! This continues to be the biggest threat so always remember to turn around, don't drown!

Scattered to widespread showers and storms will redevelop during the early afternoon and will linger through this evening with more of the same each day this work week and through the weekend. Some showers and storms could last into early tomorrow morning to the west of Tucson so keep that in mind for the morning commute Wednesday. Rainfall totals over the next 24 hours could approach 0.5" to 1.0" mainly to the south of Tucson in Santa Cruz and Southwest Cochise County or for the mountains!

Recently burned areas are the most vulnerable to flash flooding and debris flow but low-lying areas near creeks, rivers and streams could also be impacted. If you encounter a flooded roadway, NEVER attempt to drive through it and always turn around. Be safe out there and stay storm alert!

Temperatures will continue to stay below average in the low to mid 90s through the weekend with lows dropping into the mid to upper 70s for the warmest spots! Enjoy!

  • Today: Scattered PM showers and storms (50%). High: 93°
  • Tonight: Scattered storms before 11 PM (40%). Low: 74°
  • Tomorrow: Scattered showers and storms (40%). High: 96°

Tags

Recommended for you