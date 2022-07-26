Staying "cool" and active!

The Flash Flood Watch continues for all of Southeastern Arizona through today until 1 AM tomorrow morning! This continues to be the biggest threat so always remember to turn around, don't drown!
Scattered to widespread showers and storms will redevelop during the early afternoon and will linger through this evening with more of the same each day this work week and through the weekend. Some showers and storms could last into early tomorrow morning to the west of Tucson so keep that in mind for the morning commute Wednesday. Rainfall totals over the next 24 hours could approach 0.5" to 1.0" mainly to the south of Tucson in Santa Cruz and Southwest Cochise County or for the mountains!
Recently burned areas are the most vulnerable to flash flooding and debris flow but low-lying areas near creeks, rivers and streams could also be impacted. If you encounter a flooded roadway, NEVER attempt to drive through it and always turn around. Be safe out there and stay storm alert!
Temperatures will continue to stay below average in the low to mid 90s through the weekend with lows dropping into the mid to upper 70s for the warmest spots! Enjoy!
- Today: Scattered PM showers and storms (50%). High: 93°
- Tonight: Scattered storms before 11 PM (40%). Low: 74°
- Tomorrow: Scattered showers and storms (40%). High: 96°