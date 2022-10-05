Staying cool and active!

After a very active morning and afternoon yesterday, most of us are waking up quiet and cool. We'll have another opportunity for storms this afternoon, although it won't be as widespread as yesterday. Expect more the same each afternoon the rest of the week.
Areas from Tucson to the south and east picked up a decent amount of rain yesterday with totals ranging from 0.10" to over 0.50"! Some localized spots even picked up over an inch! It won't be as active as yesterday but expect isolated showers and storms in Tucson this afternoon and evening with more scattered activity to the south and east.
Moisture will linger the rest of the week thanks to a low pressure system hanging around the area so we'll have daily rounds of afternoon showers and storms. This system will push through the state by the end of the work week and into the weekend so Friday and/or Saturday will be busy storm days so continue to stay storm alert!
Temperatures will only warm into the upper 80s in the warmest spots this afternoon and will continue to drop each day. By the weekend, highs will only warm into the low 80s with lows in the 50s and low 60s!
- Today: Isolated storms, otherwise mostly sunny (20%). High: 87°
- Tonight: Isolated storms before 11 PM (20%). Low: 64°
- Tomorrow: A few thunderstorms, otherwise mostly sunny (30%). High: 86°