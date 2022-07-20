Staying active to the south and east....

More of the same today with the best storm coverage to the south and east of Tucson. Isolated storms will be possible from Tucson to the west but expect scattered storms in Santa Cruz and Cochise County. Biggest threat will be damaging but heavy rain, isolated flash flooding, hail and blowing dust will also be possible.
High pressure remains centered near the 4 Corners Region, which will keep things active to the south and east of Tucson thanks to a steady flow of moisture. Expect scattered storms for areas near Nogales, Rio Rico, Patagonia, Sierra Vista, Bisbee, Willcox, Tombstone and Douglas as well as the White Mountains.
In the meantime, temperatures will continue to heat up above average with highs ranging from 103° to 107° through Friday for the hottest spots. Thankfully, high pressure will finally get a move on and head eastward by the weekend. This will "cool" temperatures down into the low 100s by Saturday and possibly mid to upper 90s early next week!
With high pressure to the east of Southeastern Arizona, we'll see a surge in moisture this weekend! That means better storm coverage with scattered to widespread storms on tap starting as early as Saturday. Flash flooding will be one of the biggest threats, especially near recently burned areas so stay storm alert and stay tuned for updates.
- Today: Hot, isolated PM storms (10%). High: 103°
- Tonight: Isolated storms before 11 PM (20%). Low: 81°
- Tomorrow: Hot, isolated PM storms (10-20%). High: 106°