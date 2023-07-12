Staying Active to the south and east!

4Warn Storm Alert: Storm coverage has decreased since yesterday but scattered storms are still on tap this afternoon especially to the south and east of Tucson! Biggest threats will be heavy rain, lightning, and strong wind gusts. Stay storm alert!
We are off to another warm and muggy start this morning but parts of Cochise County are waking up active as some showers and storms move through. The biggest impact for the commute this morning will be wet roads and low visibility. Give yourself extra time!
We're expecting another active afternoon especially in Cochise and Santa Cruz County. Storms will once again fire up over the high terrain during the early afternoon before heading westward. Impacts include heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, blowing dust and lightning.
It will also be another hot afternoon with highs back in the triple digits! Today will be the 27th day in a row of highs at or above 100°! The longest streak on record is 39 days set back in 1987, 2005 and 2013. We'll be flirting with this record as we head into late next work week so stay tuned.
Drier air will work its way into Southeastern Arizona as we head towards the weekend so our storm coverage will decrease and temperatures will heat up. As of now, the hottest days will be Saturday and Sunday with temperatures pushing close to 110°. Although drier air will be in place, we'll still have enough moisture for isolated storms to develop each afternoon through the weekend. If you have outdoor plans, listen out for thunder! Thankfully, thunderstorms will ramp up again by early next week and temperatures will back down.
- Today: Scattered PM storms (40%). High: 104°
- Tonight: Few storms this evening then partly cloudy (30%). Low: 80°
- Tomorrow: Isolated PM storms (20%). High: 106°