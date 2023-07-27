Staying active & hot

More of the same today with more thunderstorms on tap! It will be another hot afternoon as well but "cooler" temperatures aren't too far away...
Broken Records Yesterday:
- Triple Digit Streak in Tucson: 41 Days (Old Record: 39 Days in 1989, 2005 & 2023)
- Nogales: 102° (Old Record: 99° in 2018)
- Douglas: 105° (Old Record: 104° in 1995)
- Safford: 112° (Old Record: 108 in 2018)
The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until Friday at 10 PM for the lower elevations of Pima, Pinal, Graham, and Greenlee County. Temperatures will range anywhere between 106° and 114° for parts of Southeastern Arizona. Remember to drink plenty of water, look before you lock and limit your time outdoors between 10 AM and 8 PM. Temperatures will gradually drop as we head into the weekend thanks to an increase in moisture and thunderstorm coverage! By early next week, highs may only warm into the upper 90s, which would finally break the triple digit streak.
The best chance for storms this afternoon will be in Central Pima County and from Tucson to the south and east. Another round of isolated strong to severe storms will be possible and the main threats continue to be damaging wind, blowing dust and localized heavy rainfall. Stay storm alert!
This weekend is shaping up to be the most active weekend of Monsoon 2023 so far. Storms WILL impact your outdoor plans during the afternoon and evening so remember to stay storm alert and download our mobile weather app!
- Today: Few PM storms (30%). High: 108°
- Tonight: Scattered storms then partly cloudy (40%). Low: 80°
- Tomorrow: Scattered PM storms (60%). High: 106°