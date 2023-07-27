 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110. Near record to record high temperatures of 107 to 112
expected.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and
Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Staying active & hot

More of the same today with more thunderstorms on tap! It will be another hot afternoon as well but "cooler" temperatures aren't too far away...

Broken Records Yesterday:

  • Triple Digit Streak in Tucson: 41 Days (Old Record: 39 Days in 1989, 2005 & 2023)
  • Nogales: 102° (Old Record: 99° in 2018)
  • Douglas: 105° (Old Record: 104° in 1995)
  • Safford: 112° (Old Record: 108 in 2018)

The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until Friday at 10 PM for the lower elevations of Pima, Pinal, Graham, and Greenlee County. Temperatures will range anywhere between 106° and 114° for parts of Southeastern Arizona. Remember to drink plenty of water, look before you lock and limit your time outdoors between 10 AM and 8 PM. Temperatures will gradually drop as we head into the weekend thanks to an increase in moisture and thunderstorm coverage! By early next week, highs may only warm into the upper 90s, which would finally break the triple digit streak.

The best chance for storms this afternoon will be in Central Pima County and from Tucson to the south and east. Another round of isolated strong to severe storms will be possible and the main threats continue to be damaging wind, blowing dust and localized heavy rainfall. Stay storm alert!

This weekend is shaping up to be the most active weekend of Monsoon 2023 so far. Storms WILL impact your outdoor plans during the afternoon and evening so remember to stay storm alert and download our mobile weather app!

  • Today: Few PM storms (30%). High: 108°
  • Tonight: Scattered storms then partly cloudy (40%). Low: 80°
  • Tomorrow: Scattered PM storms (60%). High: 106°

