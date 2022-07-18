Staying active and hot!

Expect more of the same with daily rounds of afternoon and evening thunderstorms! Coverage and where storms develop will change daily but stay storm alert no matter where you live throughout the work week and through this weekend.
After an active weekend for parts of Southeastern Arizona, we're expecting isolated to scattered storms once again this afternoon and evening, especially along the International Border in Santa Cruz and Southern Pima County. Storms will begin to fire up during the early afternoon and will head west northwest. The biggest impacts will be heavy rain leading to isolated flash flooding, damaging wind, small hail and blowing dust.
The best chance for storms will shift to the south and east of Tucson tomorrow so expect more action in Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham and Greenlee County! Widespread storms are expected in the White Mountains with scattered storms in Santa Cruz and Cochise County. Isolated storms are still possible from Tucson to the west but most of us will stay dry.
Temperatures remain above normal through the work week with highs sitting around 103°/104°. Normally, highs push to around 100° for mid-July. By the weekend, temperatures will drop closer to potentially below average thanks to a surge of moisture. Coverage is looking greatest this weekend with scattered to widespread storms on tap so if you have outdoor plans...pay attention to the forecast this week!
- Today: Hot, isolated PM storms (20%). High: 103°
- Tonight: Mostly cloudy and warm. Low: 80°
- Tomorrow: Hot, isolated PM storms (20%). High: 104°