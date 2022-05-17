Staying above average...

The ridge that brought the hottest temperatures of the year so far is breaking down and highs will back off into the mid to upper 90s the rest of the work week. Expect tons of sunshine and a breeze from time to time, especially late this work week.
After another day in the triple digits yesterday, we are happy to report that temperatures will "cool" slightly the rest of the work week. They will still warm several degrees above normal each day but expect highs in the upper 90s today and tomorrow and in the mid 90s Thursday through Saturday for the warmest spots.
A system passing by well to the north will pick up the wind a bit by the end of the workweek but most afternoons, expect gusts around 10 to 15 mph.
Highs will begin to warm back into the triple digits by the end of the weekend and into early next week. Moisture will also be on the rise across Central and Northern Mexico and that is something we'll be keeping a close eye on as we could see some dry thunderstorms early next week. The biggest threat with that, of course, is new wildfires.
Even with temperatures in the 90s, remember to look before you lock, stay hydrated and limit any strenuous outdoor activities! If you have to walk your dog during the afternoon, also remember that the asphalt temperature can be 50 degrees hotter than the air temperature. Your dog's paw WILL burn if you walk them on asphalt. Please be careful and keep them on grassy surfaces or in the shade!
- Today: Warm and sunny. High: 99°
- Tonight: Mild and clear. Low: 62°
- Tomorrow: Warm and sunny. High: 98°