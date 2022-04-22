 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY...STRONG WINDS AND A VERY
HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR EASTERN FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, AND
MOST OF ZONES 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and most of
Fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From 11 AM MST this morning to 8 PM MST this evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Stay Weather Alert!

Very windy today with gusts up to 50 mph for parts of Southeastern Arizona. A Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory will go into effect from 11 AM until 8 PM. Remember one less spark means one less wildfire!

A system passing by to the north will bring strong gusty wind and cooler temperatures today! A Red Flag Warning will go into effect from 11 AM to 8 PM for all of Southeastern Arizona. Any fire that starts will spread rapidly! Outdoor burning and target shooting are prohibited, make sure chains aren't dragging from your vehicle and properly dispose of cigarettes! All of these things could spark a wildfire so please be extra cautious!

A Wind Advisory will also go into effect for far Eastern Pima and Santa Cruz County as well as all of Pinal, Cochise, Graham and Greenlee County. Wind could gust between 40 and 50 mph at times and blowing dust and downed power lines will be a concern. Secure loose objects that could cause damage as well. An Air Quality Alert is also in effect today until 9 PM for Pinal County. Blowing dust will reduce air quality and could aggravate anyone with asthma, heart or lung disease.

Temperatures drop into the low 80s today and upper 70s tomorrow before warming closer to normal on Sunday with highs in the mid 80s. Expect a lighter breeze tomorrow with gusts around 25 mph possible to the south and east of Tucson. Temperatures will continue to heat up into early next week with highs back in the low 90s as early as Monday. Our first 100° day of the year is possible by next Tuesday or Wednesday! Right now, the forecast high is 98°...

  • Today: Windy, high fire danger. High: 80°
  • Tonight: Cool and clear. Low: 47°
  • Tomorrow: Sunny and cooler. High: 79°

