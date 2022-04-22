Stay Weather Alert!

Very windy today with gusts up to 50 mph for parts of Southeastern Arizona. A Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory will go into effect from 11 AM until 8 PM. Remember one less spark means one less wildfire!
A system passing by to the north will bring strong gusty wind and cooler temperatures today! A Red Flag Warning will go into effect from 11 AM to 8 PM for all of Southeastern Arizona. Any fire that starts will spread rapidly! Outdoor burning and target shooting are prohibited, make sure chains aren't dragging from your vehicle and properly dispose of cigarettes! All of these things could spark a wildfire so please be extra cautious!
A Wind Advisory will also go into effect for far Eastern Pima and Santa Cruz County as well as all of Pinal, Cochise, Graham and Greenlee County. Wind could gust between 40 and 50 mph at times and blowing dust and downed power lines will be a concern. Secure loose objects that could cause damage as well. An Air Quality Alert is also in effect today until 9 PM for Pinal County. Blowing dust will reduce air quality and could aggravate anyone with asthma, heart or lung disease.
Temperatures drop into the low 80s today and upper 70s tomorrow before warming closer to normal on Sunday with highs in the mid 80s. Expect a lighter breeze tomorrow with gusts around 25 mph possible to the south and east of Tucson. Temperatures will continue to heat up into early next week with highs back in the low 90s as early as Monday. Our first 100° day of the year is possible by next Tuesday or Wednesday! Right now, the forecast high is 98°...
- Today: Windy, high fire danger. High: 80°
- Tonight: Cool and clear. Low: 47°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and cooler. High: 79°