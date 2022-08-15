Quiet start across Southeastern Arizona on this Monday morning but it will be hazy in spots thanks to the blowing dust yesterday afternoon and evening. Expect another round of scattered storms this afternoon with the Monsoon slowing down a bit more tomorrow. It won't slow down for long! It's looking pretty busy the second half of the week and into the weekend!
Storms will fire up during the early afternoon mainly over the high terrain and will be slow movers again today. Storms will die down around sunset tonight and then activity will slow even more for your Tuesday as we lose moisture. A system approaching from the east will change that the second half of the week and into the weekend! It will provide more moisture and instability leading to scattered to widespread storms, some of which will be strong to severe. Parts of Southern Arizona are already under a slight risk of excessive rainfall Wednesday through Friday.
Heavy rain and flash flooding will continue to be the biggest concerns over the next several days so stay storm alert and always remember to turn around, don't drown!
- Today: Scattered PM showers and storms (50%). High: 97°
- Tonight: Few storms before sunset then mostly cloudy (30%). Low: 74°
- Tomorrow: Few PM showers and storms (30%). High: 100°