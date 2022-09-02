Strong to severe storms will be possible this afternoon and evening for parts of Southeastern Arizona! Biggest threats will be damaging wind and blowing dust so stay storm alert.
Storms will develop along the Mogollon Rim this afternoon and will head southwest towards Pinal and Pima Counties. Yesterday, a few of the storms were severe and produced blowing dust and damaging wind and that is expected again today. Most of Pima, Santa Cruz and Pinal County are under a Marginal Risk for severe weather, which means that the severe weather threat will be isolated but possible in these spots. Beware of blowing dust if you're traveling this afternoon and evening.
We could see some isolated storms over Labor Day Weekend but most of us will stay dry. High pressure will keep our temperatures above normal every single day. High in the warmest spots will push into the 90s and low 100s but there is some possible relief in sight!
The tropics are getting active in the Eastern Pacific and Tropical Storm Javier has developed off the coast of Mexico. This storm is expected to head westward over the weekend and high pressure will keep most of its moisture to the south. However, we could see an increase in moisture the second half of next week from the tropics and that will help bring the temperatures down. Confidence is low at this time so stay tuned!
- Today: Mostly sunny and hot (10%). High: 101°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Low: 75°
- Tomorrow: Hot and mostly sunny. High: 100°