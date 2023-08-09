After an active afternoon yesterday, the best chance for storms will be from Tucson to the south and east. Stay storm alert!
We're off to a cooler start this morning thanks to the cooler afternoon yesterday! The high at the Tucson International Airport only warmed to 99°, which means that the 53-day triple digit stretch is FINALLY over!
It will be another active afternoon and evening across parts of Southeastern Arizona. The best chance for storms will be from Tucson to the south and east this afternoon and evening with Southern Cochise County being the favored spot. The biggest impacts will be flash flooding, damaging wind and frequent lightning. Blowing dust will also be possible in Cochise County later today!
As we head into the weekend, Southeastern Arizona will be sandwiched between an area of low pressure off the California Coast and an area of high pressure to the east. These two systems will work together to bring additional moisture into the area. As a result, expect daily rounds of storms with coverage varying day to day. Temperatures will also "cool" off slightly by the end of the work week and into the beginning of the weekend with highs around 99°/100°. This doesn't last as high pressure settles over Arizona by early next week. Temperatures could get excessively hot once again! More details to come...
- Today: Few PM storms (30%). High: 101°
- Tonight: Few storms before 11 PM (30%). Low: 74°
- Tomorrow: Isolated PM storms (20%). High: 101°