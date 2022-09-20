Storms favored areas to the east of Tucson yesterday with parts of Cochise County picking up some new rainfall! We're waking up to a few showers and storms in Central and Western Pima County and that should continue past sunrise. As moisture continues to rise, coverage will increase today and tomorrow with most of Southeastern Arizona getting one last bite out of the Monsoon before we begin to dry out this weekend...
An area of low pressure off the California Coast and an area of high pressure near Texas are working together to draw in Monsoon moisture from the south into Arizona! Storms will develop this afternoon and will be scattered to widespread across Southeastern Arizona. As moisture and instability continues to increase today and tomorrow, isolated strong to severe storms will be possible. The biggest threats will be damaging wind, small hail, dust and heavy rainfall. Isolated flash flooding will be possible in vulnerable spots like burn scars or flood prone areas. Stay storm alert!
Temperatures will be impacted with highs only warming into the low to mid 90s by Wednesday and Thursday. As storm coverage decreases late in the work week, temperatures will begin to climb. By the weekend, we'll dry out and temperatures will warm above normal into the upper 90s!
- Today: Scattered showers and storms (50%). High: 95°
- Tonight: Scattered showers and storms (40%). Low: 73°
- Tomorrow: Showers and storms likely (70%). High: 92°