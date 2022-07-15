Stay storm alert...

Happy Friday! The Monsoon will remain active through the weekend with an uptick in moisture next week! Expect daily rounds of thunderstorms with coverage continuing to vary each day. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, remember to always check the forecast before heading out!
After another active day for parts of Southeastern Arizona, most of us are waking up dry with the exception of Pinal County. A few showers are still rolling through and heading north into Maricopa County as of 4 AM this morning but we'll dry out across the board before another round this afternoon.
Isolated to scattered storms are on tap again this afternoon with the best coverage in Central Pima County and to the south in Santa Cruz County. The biggest threats will be damaging wind, blowing dust and heavy rain, which could lead to isolated flash flooding.
Temperatures will continue to push several degrees above normal for this time of year thanks to high pressure. Highs today will push to around 106° in the hottest spots so continue to stay hydrated, limit time outside, look before you lock and protect your pets!
We're anticipating a surge in moisture late this weekend and into early next week! This will bring better storm coverage to Southeastern Arizona and heavy rainfall at times! With the higher storm coverage, temperatures will also drop into the upper 90s for the warmest spots by midweek.
- Today: Hot, isolated PM storms (20%). High: 106°
- Tonight: Isolated before 11 PM (20%). Low: 80°
- Tomorrow: Hot, isolated PM storms (20%). High: 107°