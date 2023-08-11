Stay safe and be prepared for more possible power outages

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - We're seeing power outage after power outage across our city this monsoon.
According to 4 Warn Meteorologist Shea Sorenson, we are expecting another active day Friday.
If you find yourself without power and you see cables on the road and power poles down, make sure you're avoiding the area for your safety, but also so crews have easy access.
News 4 Tucson has been speaking to a TEP spokesperson about all of these outages.
He says their first priority is safety, and asks if you see any dangerous low-hanging power lines or downed power poles, that you report it immediately. This is so they can focus on their second priority, restoring power to the area.
Before we see a more active afternoon, now is the time to get prepared.
TEP suggests charging all your devices and keeping an emergency kit with flashlights and extra batteries nearby. Your power might be fine, but the storm damage can be unpredictable so it's best to be prepared.
We will continue to track these storms and the outages in the area so stay with us for updates.