Stay hydrated!

Today will be the hottest day of the week with highs pushing to around 103°/104° for parts of Southeastern Arizona. Our friends up north in Phoenix will push to around 110°! Temperatures will continue to warm above average all week long thanks high pressure and lack of moisture. Monsoon should be relatively quiet through the holiday weekend...
Drier air continues to move into Southeastern Arizona but we still have a little bit of moisture leftover to work with. The best chance for isolated showers and storms this afternoon will be over the higher terrain and to the south and east of Tucson. Rainfall amounts will be light and the rest of us will stay dry. It will also be breezy from time to time this week with gusts around 20 to 25 mph.
- Today: Sunny and hot. High: 103°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Low: 75°
- Tomorrow: Hot and sunny. High: 100°