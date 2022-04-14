Statues for Supreme Court Justices O'Connor, Ginsburg approved

President Biden has signed legislation to build statues honoring former Supreme Court Justices Sandra Day O'Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
The bill was approved in the Senate by unanimous consent and the house by a 349-63 vote.
The legislation requires the statues to go up in a "prominent location" on Capitol grounds within two years of its approval.
O'Connor and Ginsburg were the first two women to serve on the highest court in the land.
O'Connor was nominated to the Supreme Court in 1981.
Ginsburg followed just over a decade later in 1993.