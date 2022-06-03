State troopers riding shotgun with device to help end pursuits

TUCSON (KVOA) — Some state troopers across Arizona are now on the job with an important tool riding shotgun all with the goal to keep you safe.
It's called the Grappler Police Bumper that the Arizona Department of Public Safety has used since 2019. Troopers deploy the grappler in an effort to end pursuits.
The grappler grips onto the rear tire of a car and disables it. Sgt. Jesus Gastelum, a 13-year veteran of AZDPS said to think of the grappler like a net and a rope.
"The net is deployed and attaches to any fleeing vehicle," Sgt. Gastelum said. "The rope serves as a mechanism to attach, to keep together the fleeing vehicle and the patrol vehicle acts as an anchor to slow and stop the fleeing vehicle."
The Department of Public Safety believes the grapplers can only help troopers on the road in potentially dangerous situations and keep drivers safe.
"We have seen that pursuits have been on the rise in recent years," Gastelum said. "So, with this, instead of pursuits lasting a longer timeframe, this can minimize the amount of that a vehicle is on the highway or streets."
Currently, DPS has 65 grapplers in its arsenal. Before they can deploy them, troopers must go through extensive training.