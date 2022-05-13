STATE SOFTBALL: Sabino wins a gold glove while San Manuel does not

TEMPE (KVOA) -- Riley Nielson struck out ten batters Friday afternoon in pitching Sabino to an 8-0 win over Winslow in the Conference 3A softball state championship game at ASU's Farrington Stadium.
The title was the third in a row for the Sabercats and fifth in program history (1991, 2005, 2019, 2021, 2022).
Sabino's three straight state championships have come under three different head coaches and the team has had four head coaches the last four seasons.
Chris Stainer led the 2019 squad to a 14-2 win over Snowflake in the final. She retired following that championship.
Vanessa Arandules took over for the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season but departed right after for a junior college coaching job in Phoenix.
Kyle Howell took over in 2021 and his Sabercats beat Payson 4-1 to win the 3A title.
Cyndia Cubillas, who was an assistant under Arandules and Howell, took over the program this season after Howell departed to become the golf coach at Mica Mountain.
Nielson was the constant in the circle the last two seasons for Sabino. She also struck out ten hitters in the title game last year.
Gianna Pancost and Jesamin Aguilar both homered for the Sabercats (32-3).
CONFERENCE 1A
Top seed San Manuel jumped out to an early lead over 2nd seed Superior but the Panthers rallied scoring three runs in the 7th for a 6-3 win at Farrington Stadium.
The Miners (19-6) offense struggled all night against Superior ace Danika Bryant. San Manuel managed just two hits.
The two teams combined for eight errors.
The Miners were trying to win their first state championship since 2014 and tenth overall in program history.
For Superior it's their 4th gold glove.
