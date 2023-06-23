 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 103 to 113 degrees.

* WHERE....Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Southeast
Pinal County, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee Counties
below 6000 feet.

* WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

State Route 90 fully reopens but crews continue to fight Post Fire

By Zachary Jackson

BENSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Firefighters continue to fight the Post Fire, burning just Southwest of Benson.

Firefighters say they have stopped the fire from spreading, but they still have their work cut out for them.

The latest from ADOT is that Highway 90 is now open again.

It reopened late Thursday night after being closed through the day because the fire had jumped across the highway.

Evacuations in the area were lifted around 8 p.m. Thursday, so everyone in the area is allowed to head home.

Arizona State Forestry says the wind-driven fire has spread across 1,200 acres and 5% of the fire is contained, as about 200 personnel are working to put these flames out.

That Post Fire also caused the Kartchner Caverns State Park to shut down, after it caused a power outage.

News 4 Tucson was out in Benson Thursday night when the evacuations were lifting and roads were reopening and were able to speak to a resident in the area about how quickly things escalated.

"And we go to the house I know soon. I got my groceries in. Someone is banging at my door. It was a very nice police officer. He said, "You have to evacuate immediately.' All I did was put my ice cream in the freezer; everything else is on the counter. I've never been involved with something like this. It was scary. Now, at least we can go home,” said Judy Coughlin.

The Forest Service says the cooler night temperatures were helpful. However, we're expecting the heat and wind to pick back up Friday afternoon, which could present more challenges for the firefighters.

We will continue to follow the latest with this fire so make sure to stay with us for updates.

