State Route 90 fully reopens but crews continue to fight Post Fire

BENSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Firefighters continue to fight the Post Fire, burning just Southwest of Benson.
Firefighters say they have stopped the fire from spreading, but they still have their work cut out for them.
The latest from ADOT is that Highway 90 is now open again.
It reopened late Thursday night after being closed through the day because the fire had jumped across the highway.
Evacuations in the area were lifted around 8 p.m. Thursday, so everyone in the area is allowed to head home.
Arizona State Forestry says the wind-driven fire has spread across 1,200 acres and 5% of the fire is contained, as about 200 personnel are working to put these flames out.
That Post Fire also caused the Kartchner Caverns State Park to shut down, after it caused a power outage.
News 4 Tucson was out in Benson Thursday night when the evacuations were lifting and roads were reopening and were able to speak to a resident in the area about how quickly things escalated.
"And we go to the house I know soon. I got my groceries in. Someone is banging at my door. It was a very nice police officer. He said, "You have to evacuate immediately.' All I did was put my ice cream in the freezer; everything else is on the counter. I've never been involved with something like this. It was scary. Now, at least we can go home,” said Judy Coughlin.
The Forest Service says the cooler night temperatures were helpful. However, we're expecting the heat and wind to pick back up Friday afternoon, which could present more challenges for the firefighters.
We will continue to follow the latest with this fire so make sure to stay with us for updates.
