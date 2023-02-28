State lawmaker seeks to repeal charter cities in Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson has been a charter city since 1883. But one Tucson lawmaker is trying to change that. Senator Justine Wadsack has introduced a bill, SCR 1023, which would repeal charter cities in Arizona.
"They are our Bible. They are the way that we do business. They are recognized state statute, they are recognized in the state supreme court as our governing document," said Tucson Vice Mayor, Steve Kozachik.
Charters are voter approved and establish the city's governing rules, including how elections are run. "A charter city by its nature would seem to be a good idea, except that what occurs is it's really anti-democratic in terms of small d democracy," said Dave Smith, Chair of the Pima GOP.
Tucson's charter system has been challenged at the Arizona Supreme Court as recently as 2021. The court ruled the Arizona Legislature cannot force charter cities like Tucson to consolidate their elections onto an even year election system.
While SCR 1023 would impact Arizona's 19 charter cities, critics say Tucson is the target, specifically the way it elects city council members. "The way we do our elections is you run for a primary in your own ward, but the entire city gets to vote in the general election," Kozachik said.
Smith said ward only elections are more representative at the local level. "Now what has happened with doing an at-large vote for the wards, it permits somebody in ward one to dictate who is ward four's representative and that's not how it's supposed to be." Smith said this bill is an effort to restore local control of government.
But Kozachik said votes cast by council members impact the entire city, not just individual wards. "When I cast a vote about water rates, about planning and development services, about zoning, about any of the important decisions that we're making, it effects everyone in Tucson, not just ward six."