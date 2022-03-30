State inspections show some Arizona drivers aren't getting the gas they paid for

TUCSON (KVOA) - With gas prices as high as they are, state inspectors with the Weights and Measures Services say they are busier than ever responding to consumer complaints about the price of gas at some stations.
A state inspector said more people are filing complaints about price gouging. There have been already more complaints made than this time last year.
"I know how much my truck takes, how much my cans take," one gas consumer said. "Multiply that times the price of gas and it comes out. I have no complaints."
"We're ultimately checking for is that if says five gallons at the pump, that's what you are receiving in your vehicle," Kevin Allen, associate director at Arizona Department Agriculture Weights & Measures Services said.
Allen says this fiscal year, they have inspected over 100 gas stations and found 43 violations. Of those, 21 of those favored the owner.
"It's unfair, especially at this time of day, this time when everything is so tight that people need to be treated fairly," another gas consumer said. "I don't know, I think it's just crooked."
Allen said they did find some gas pumps in Tucson and Bisbee that were not calibrating correctly.
"We did find the meters were not dispensing the amount of fuel displayed on the indicator," he said. "So they were out of tolerance in the favor of the owner operator."
He would not say where the price gouging was taking place, but did say all their inspections are public.
Carlos Loreto works construction and depends on his vehicle to get to get to his job sites. On Thursday, he paid $200 to fill up.
He is glad the inspectors are doing their job.
"It's always good you got to keep them honest," he said.
However, in most cases, Allen said "the dispensers are out of tolerance in favor of the consumer about twice as much as they are detrimental."
For a closer look at inspection results for where you fuel up, visit agriculture.az.gov.