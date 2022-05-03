State Diamond Report: May 3

TUCSON (KVOA) -- It's been five years since the last of Canyon del Oro's nine softball state championships (1992, 2001, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2017).
The Dorados, still coached by Tucson softball legend Kelly Fowler, took another step toward adding to their title count on Tuesday with a come from behind 9-5 win over visiting Sahuarita.
Canyon del Oro (31-3) advances to the Conference 4A Pool B semifinals against Mingus Union on Saturday at the Ross Mofford Complex (7 p.m.) in Phoenix.
The 3rd seed Dorados fell down 4-1 in the 2nd thanks to some not so stellar defense. But CDO immediately got those four runs back in the bottom of the 2nd thanks to some mental errors by the Mustangs and a three-run home run by Naya Campos.
There were eight errors total in the game between the two teams.
Julia Holt, Lauren Newlin, Campos and Zaedi Tagalog all had a pair of hits. Dorados pitcher Amelia Struber allowed one unearned run in 5.1 innings with five strike outs.
Mallory Wroble and MariaFernanda Lerma had two hits each for Sahuarita.
The Mustangs (26-6-1) will travel to Greenway on Thursday for an elimination game. Sahuarita is looking for a fourth state championship (2018, 2011, 1999).
Here are all your Tuesday state tournament softball and baseball scores from Southern Arizona:
SOFTBALL
- (5A) Willow Canyon 8, Sunnyside 0
- (5A) Catalina Foothills 10, Cactus Shadows 7
- (4A) Salpointe Catholic 11, Bradshaw Mountain 1
- (4A) Canyon del Oro 9, Sahaurita 5
- (3A) Sabino 10, Yuma Catholic 0
- (3A) Empire 14, AZ College Prep 1
- (3A) Tanque Verde 9, Page 0
- (2A) Bisbee 17, North Pointe Prep 6
- (2A) Chandler Prep 33, Tombstone 19
BASEBALL
- (6A) Tucson 7, San Luis 3
- (3A) Pusch Ridge 7, Tanque Verde 3
- (3A) Eastmark 6, Sabino 4
- (2A) Bisbee 11, Desert Heights Prep 1
- (2A) Glendale Prep 15, St. Augustine 14
- (2A) Willcox 10, St. Johns 1
- (1A) Williams 11, Desert Christian 1
- (1A) St. David 13, Mayer 0
- (1A) Anthem Prep 13, Baboquivari 0
