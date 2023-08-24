Startling new details revealed after investigation into former CSO

TUCSON (KVOA) — News 4 Tucson has shocking new details following the Tucson Police Department’s announcement of an investigation into a former Community Service Officer.
The criminal complaint obtained by News 4 Tucson, reveals that David Ismael Alberto Morales, born in 1990, has been charged with one count of knowingly and intentionally possessing with intent to distribute, a quantity of mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl and another count of the same charge but with methamphetamine.
According to the complaint, on Tuesday Morales presented himself for admission into the US from Mexico at the DeConcini Port of Entry in Nogales.
A Canine Enforcement Officer was performing a vehicle sweep with his canine partner at primary inspection when the canine was alerted to the driver's side of Morales’ pickup truck.
A further thorough inspection of the vehicle revealed 73 packages of blue pills weighing 22.72 kilograms, which had tested positive for properties of fentanyl, and 55 packages of a substance weighing 25.36 kilograms which tested positive for properties of methamphetamine.
The drugs were located inside door panels and inside the tailgate of the pickup truck.
Morales told authorities that he began transporting drugs in June of this year and at least three times prior to his arrest.
According to TPD, Morales is in the process of termination and has been placed on leave without pay status.
