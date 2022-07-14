Starbucks shutting down a dozen stores for safety reasons

Coffee giant Starbucks is shutting down more than a dozen stores due to safety issues.
The company has announced that it will close 16 locations.
Starbucks says it's part of an effort to respond to concerns voiced by its staff and to ensure its stores are safe and welcoming.
The decision comes after repeated reports of disruptive incidents, including drug use on the premises and threatening customer behavior toward staff members.
In a letter to employees, Starbucks' senior vice presidents of operations Debbie Stroud and Denise Nelson said the company's stores aren't immune from problems like rising drug use and a growing mental health crisis.
Employees will be given the opportunity to transfer to other locations.
This store is set to close by the end of the month.