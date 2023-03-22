Starbucks employees strike for the "Right to Unite"

TUCSON (KVOA) - Starbucks employees and union members are rallying outside Starbucks, at Euclid Avenue and University Boulevard.
They join more than 100 Starbucks stores, with over 2,000 working participating in the strike.
Workers demand that the company respects worker's right to unionize.
This strike is happening just one day before the company's annual shareholders meeting.
In one week former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz will be testifying before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) about the illegal anti-union bullying campaign he allegedly spearheaded, including numerous labor law violations, according to several National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) judges.
There are no workers inside and the store will remain closed throughout the day.