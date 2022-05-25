Stage two fire restrictions take effect Wednesday across Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - Stage 2 fire restrictions have been put in place for eight national parks in Arizona ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

These restrictions include only building a fire in the developed recreation areas, smoking is only allowed in your car with the use of an ashtray and explosives are not allowed.

The Bureau of Land Management said that they implement Stage 2 restrictions especially if we see more fires being caused by humans.

Stage 2 restrictions go a little bit further than the Stage 1 restrictions. Discharging of any firearm is now prohibited and campfires in most locations that are not explicitly marked are banned.

Even with all these restrictions, the Bureau of Land Management is not shutting down recreation areas for the holiday.

If you are not going on public lands, there is plenty you can do around your home to prevent fires when you are grilling or starting your own campfire in your yard.

"Don't burn outdoors if it's windy," Tiffany Davila with the Department of Forestry and Fire Management said. "Make sure you've got water nearby or some kind of hose or bucket if you're working outdoors with equipment that could spark."

Windy conditions can spread fires easily. We could see some strong wind gusts this holiday weekend.

If you do plan on grilling, make sure to clear out flammable dead plants from your yard before you start.