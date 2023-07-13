St. Mary's Hospital hosting job fair aimed at health care careers

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. Near record high temperatures, combined with elevated overnight lows and a bit more humidity will bring about the dangerously hot conditions this weekend into the early part of next week. * WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet and Upper Gila River Valley. * WHEN...From Saturday through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High pressure will move overhead which will act to suppress the showers and thunderstorms somewhat this weekend allowing for a return of the very hot temperatures. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions about how you are feeling. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&