St. Mary's Hospital hosting job fair aimed at health care careers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Carondelet St. Mary's Hospital is hosting a job fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The job fair is focused on career opportunities for nursing and other health departments.
Hiring leaders and recruiters will be there to meet candidates and share information about the teams and the many benefits.
Sign-on bonuses opportunities are available for some positions as well as same-day offers.
The job fair takes place at the heritage Room 6th floor.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE