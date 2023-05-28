SR 82 close in both directions just east of Sonoita due to crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – UPDATE: All lanes are now open.
State Route 82 is closed in both directions at milepost 43, east of Sonoita, due to a crash.
In a later report, ADOT said Eastbound access to SR 82 is also blocked at SR 90.
There is no estimated reopening time. Drivers should seek an alternate route.
The crash was reported by ADOT around 12:30pm.
We will update you with more information as we receive it.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE